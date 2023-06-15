Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Hits $149.15 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $149.15 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00046125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,196,456 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

