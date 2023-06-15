Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 609,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 405,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.05 ($0.13).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Friday, April 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of £45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,010.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.90.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
