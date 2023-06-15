FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBP stock remained flat at $15.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

