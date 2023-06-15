Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) COO Sells $1,123,000.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 511,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

