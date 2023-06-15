Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 13,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.
