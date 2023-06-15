Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the May 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.3 days.

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $19.38 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

Separately, Barclays raised Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

