Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $21.19 on Monday. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Euroseas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Euroseas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

