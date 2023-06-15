Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,373,000 after purchasing an additional 221,925 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

