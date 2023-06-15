EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDRY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 2,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,091. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

