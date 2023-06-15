EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of EuroDry
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EuroDry Price Performance
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroDry (EDRY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.