EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 148,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 774,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

EUDA Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EUDA Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments.

