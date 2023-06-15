Ethereum Market Cap Hits $198.18 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,648.50 or 0.06581798 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $198.18 billion and $7.87 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,217,444 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

