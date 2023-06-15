Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $126.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.09 or 0.00059445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,380.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00292694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00526823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00411871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003946 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,461,694 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

