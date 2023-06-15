ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Trading Up 1.1%

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 6,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.
ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84.
About ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
