ERC20 Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $78.49 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,022.87 or 1.00057560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00892899 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $83.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.