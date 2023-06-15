Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 15th (ARBFF, BHG, GOL, MDGL, RWT, SAR, SOFI, TAYD, TOL, TSNLF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 15th:

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get ARB Co Limited alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tristel (OTCMKTS:TSNLF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.