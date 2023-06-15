Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oracle Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

