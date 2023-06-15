Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,166 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 115,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

