Equitable Trust Co. Sells 13,375 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $167.73. 189,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,447. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

