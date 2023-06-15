Equitable Trust Co. Sells 10,712 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.58. The company had a trading volume of 165,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,135. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.