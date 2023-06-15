Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

