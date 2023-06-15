Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Shares of MTD traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,310.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,339. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,423.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,466.29.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

