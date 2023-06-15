Equitable Trust Co. Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,711 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 91,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

