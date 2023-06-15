Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,866,000 after buying an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after buying an additional 182,491 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,818,000 after buying an additional 172,163 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,419,051 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $813.77. 12,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,046. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $831.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.