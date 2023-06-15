Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,167. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

