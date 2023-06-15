Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,436 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.94. 12,710,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,145,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average is $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $367.47.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

