Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 27.9% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 409,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Enservco Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.22.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

