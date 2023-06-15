Energi Trading Down 24.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $44,037.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00034381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,653,441 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.