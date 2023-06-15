Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) PT Raised to $16.50

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ERJ opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.