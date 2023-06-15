Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the May 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.65.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

