ELIS Price Tops $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $155.62 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,031.63 or 1.00042617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0397092 USD and is up 8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,090.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

