Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $456.58

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $456.58 and last traded at $452.89, with a volume of 647638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $447.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.90 and a 200 day moving average of $369.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

