Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 136.0% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,455. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

