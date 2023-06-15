Elan Moriah Sells 3,544 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $130,667.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Elan Moriah sold 35,079 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,299,326.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 6,627 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $256,199.82.

On Monday, April 10th, Elan Moriah sold 3,734 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $138,755.44.

On Monday, April 3rd, Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 952,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,183. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

