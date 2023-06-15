EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 967,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,296 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $14.02.

EHang Trading Up 17.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.56.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EHang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EHang in the first quarter worth $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EHang by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in EHang by 73.0% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 915,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in EHang by 20.3% during the first quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,044,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,930 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

