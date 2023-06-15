EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 967,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,296 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $14.02.
EHang Trading Up 17.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $937.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.56.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
