EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.09. 15,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

