Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 528,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,869 shares.The stock last traded at $13.62 and had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.