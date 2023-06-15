Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.99

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.99 and last traded at $169.89, with a volume of 243883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

