DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,255 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $38,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

LNG opened at $146.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

