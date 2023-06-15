DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 56,189 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,189 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

TXN stock opened at $177.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.