DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 320,468 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 320,468 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

