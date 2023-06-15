DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in WEX were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of WEX by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $479,096. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

