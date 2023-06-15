DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.20% of Incyte worth $36,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

