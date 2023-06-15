DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 4,307 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

