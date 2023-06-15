DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 135,234 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.95 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

