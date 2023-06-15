DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1,718.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,605 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.21% of Trip.com Group worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 417,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 347,623 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

