DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8,664.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,551 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Corteva worth $23,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.