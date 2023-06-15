DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,306 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $491.51. The company has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.83.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.