DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,132 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

