DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 176,904 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

