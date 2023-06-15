Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Dynatronics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of DYNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,075. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.